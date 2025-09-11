SRG strikes motorsport team deal with Seventeen Group

Specialist Risk Group has agreed to take motorsport expert James Hirst and his team from Seventeen Group owned broker, James Hallam.

Hirst had been with James Hallam since November 2017 after moving across from being head of motorsport at Integro.

The team’s experience spans clients at all levels, from grassroots competitors and track day organisers to professional racing teams, drivers, circuits, and international governing bodies.

SRG listed that the joiners have worked on programmes for on-track accident damage, liability, personal accident, event cancellation, and other complex motorsport-related exposures.

Natural fit

Lee