Coversure seals first with Bristol branch launch

Coversure has launched Ocean Insurance Brokers in Bristol, the first in the network to formally commit a share of its income to its own charity initiative, Broking For Good.

The branch, led by Chris Luckett, has pledged an initial 2% of commission income to the charitable foundation which supports initiatives and organisations making a tangible impact on the health of oceans and waterways.

We’re incredibly proud to welcome Ocean Insurance Brokers into the network.

Ocean Insurance Brokers has joined Coversure’s footprint of over 90 offices across the UK, with the network opening six so far this year.

Coversure committed that “many more” are on the way.

