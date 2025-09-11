 Skip to main content
Liberty Specialty Markets continues with restructure

Liberty Specialty Markets has unveiled a new single integrated third-party division, bringing together financial and professional and casualty under one unit in its UK and MENA region.

According to the provider, re-aligning underwriting divisions and products will enable it to better meet the needs of brokers and clients and address market trends.

Terry Fitzgerald, who has been with the insurer since 2021, will lead the third-party division. As divisional director, he will be responsible for managing the newly combined FinPro and casualty portfolios.

These changes are designed to help us deliver our strategic objectives in a more streamlined manner.

Emma Pearce becomes head of

