Broker M&A specialists MarshBerry to be bought by Lincoln International

Global investment banking advisory firm Lincoln International has signed up to buy MarshBerry in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms, snapped up UK experts Imas Corporate Finance in 2023 with all the staff including founding partner Olly Laughton-Scott staying with the business as it rebranded.

This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our vision of becoming the leading advisor in the private capital markets.

Last month MarshBerry was the advisor to City Quarter Brokers which is being bought by Specialist Risk Group.

MarshBerry’s recent