Ex-Gallagher boss Grahame Chilton joins BPL as non-exec chairman

Former Gallagher UK CEO Grahame Chilton has joined credit and political risk specialist broker BPL as non-executive chairman.

Chilton, pictured, led Gallagher from February 2015 until October 2018.

He had been involved with the wider group since December 2013 when he launched Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers in a joint venture with Gallagher.

Gallagher completed its buyout of Capsicum Re in January 2020.

Chily is one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the insurance broking industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the BPL board.

Prior to Gallagher, Chilton was CEO of reinsurance broker Benfield which was