McGill and Partners confirms $300m in new credit facilities

McGill and Partners has secured new credit facilities of $300m (£221m) from lenders Morgan Stanley, Permira and Bridgepoint.

The Top 100 UK broker described the move as setting “the scene for the next phase of growth” and labelled it as a “significant step” in its ongoing evolution.

The new arrangement consists of a senior facility, an acquisition facility to support further investment in talent and technology (including AI), and a revolving credit facility.

Alongside the announcement, McGill and Partners