Applied buys Cytora

Applied Systems has bought digital risk processing platform for the insurance industry Cytora.

The US-headquartered software house flagged the deal will bring in Cytora’s AI-enabled power unlocking growth and productivity gains for the business and users.

The Cytora platform works with insurers, MGAs, and brokers to digitise their intake and streamline the full policy lifecycle – from submission to claims servicing, mid-term adjustments, endorsements, and renewals.

We are excited to join Applied to significantly expand the value of insurance AI at each stage of the risk lifecycle