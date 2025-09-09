 Skip to main content
Final Das UK results show growth and losses

Arag has posted the final set of results for Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company revealing 1.5% growth in premium income in 2024 and a deterioration in the combined operating ratio to 97.1%.

The business was bought by Arag Group in January last year and the figures are the last that will be reported under the Das name having been rebranded Arag Legal Expenses Insurance Company at the start of 2025.

I’m confident that Arag’s long-term commitment to steady and stable growth will be maintained.

The single-digit growth took gross written premium income to £141.4m from £139.3m in 2023.

The post-tax loss increased year-on-year from £1.1m to £4m while the COR ticked up from 95.6%.

