Zurich brings in NCD conversion for SME e-trade fleets

Zurich Insurance is enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount claims history, in a move it stated responded to broker demand.

Under the change (see box) businesses with individual NCD rated policies, which have accumulated a no claims discount, will be able to convert these into a commercial fleet policy with one premium and one confirmed claims experience.

Fleet

Zurich accepts fleets comprised entirely of NCD-rated vehicles, fleet CCE rated vehicles or a mix of both.

Minimum of one full year NCD history or fleet CCE history is requiredAny driver cover is available on standard vehiclesThere are no additional excesses for