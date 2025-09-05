‘Road-tested’ proposition for brokers selling is what market needs, says Fairchild

Brokers are ‘underserved’ in the mergers and acquisitions market, according to IDEX Consulting CEO of M&A Andy Fairchild as he explained the rollout of IDEX’s new offering.

Fairchild joined the business in April promising the sell-side service was en route.

It launched earlier this week with a three-pronged approach which the firm claimed would challenge the industry’s current traditional transaction-focused model.

Fairchild told Insurance Age that IDEX has spent the intervening time testing and reshaping the proposition with prospective