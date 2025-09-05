 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Aviva rolls out Global Risks Management Solutions in commercial lines

global34
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Aviva has launched its Global Risk Management Solutions proposition that unites 230 risk consultants across the UK, Ireland and Canada with Chris Andrews, director of risk management solutions UK, leading the UK and Ireland proposition.

Aviva claimed the move reflects the changing needs of commercial lines clients and brokers who require integrated thinking and cross-border risk management support to navigate a “complex, fast-moving and interconnected risk landscape”.

Other members of the global risk management team are Pat Lee, risk management solutions and engineering services leader in Ireland and John Billis, vice president, head of Aviva risk management solutions in Canada.

At Aviva, we’re setting the standard for a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: