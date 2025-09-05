Aviva rolls out Global Risks Management Solutions in commercial lines

Aviva has launched its Global Risk Management Solutions proposition that unites 230 risk consultants across the UK, Ireland and Canada with Chris Andrews, director of risk management solutions UK, leading the UK and Ireland proposition.

Aviva claimed the move reflects the changing needs of commercial lines clients and brokers who require integrated thinking and cross-border risk management support to navigate a “complex, fast-moving and interconnected risk landscape”.

Other members of the global risk management team are Pat Lee, risk management solutions and engineering services leader in Ireland and John Billis, vice president, head of Aviva risk management solutions in Canada.

