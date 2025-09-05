Former Oneglobal CEO joins McGill and Partners as CFO

McGill and Partners has named Mike Reynolds as group chief financial officer.

He joins from Oneglobal after spending the last five years in the group CEO role. Reynolds will take on his position at McGill and Partners once he has fulfilled his contractual obligations to Oneglobal.

With almost 30 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry, Reynolds was previously CEO of JLT Re, group finance director of JLT Group, and also held CFO positions at ACE Europe and Aon Benfield.

RelatedAlan Boswell crowned Broker of the Year at 2025 BIAs

Alan Boswell Group won Broker