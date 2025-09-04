RSA names e-trade vice-president

RSA has appointed Becky Henry as vice-president of e-trade for its UK commercial lines business with immediate effect.

Henry, pictured, has been with the insurer for 26 years, most recently as commercial lines trading and operations director.

Reporting to managing director of commercial lines Tovah Grosscurth, Henry will be responsible for all SME electronically traded products and propositions.

Last month Grosscurth outlined plans for the first Intact-branded products to be e-trade ones launching in October. The five overlapping RSA and NIG e-trade products to be rolled out are property owners, business combined