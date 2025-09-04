‘Scrap the FCA’ – Arron Banks unveils Reform’s ideas for a self-regulating insurance industry

Arron Banks has revealed Reform UK is considering scrapping the Financial Conduct Authority, allowing brokers to self-regulate, if it forms the next government.

Banks, pictured, who works closely with Reform leader Nigel Farage, told Insurance Age he wants to slash red tape, cut levies, and be a champion of the independent broker.

Revealing a host of ideas that would radically transform UK insurance and financial services, Banks said:

The FCA should be scrapped, along with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, heralding a new era of self-regulation in professional and financial services.Serious consideration is being given to turning the UK into a no-fault