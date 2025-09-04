‘Scrap the FCA’ – Arron Banks unveils Reform’s ideas for a self-regulating insurance industry
Arron Banks has revealed Reform UK is considering scrapping the Financial Conduct Authority, allowing brokers to self-regulate, if it forms the next government.
Banks, pictured, who works closely with Reform leader Nigel Farage, told Insurance Age he wants to slash red tape, cut levies, and be a champion of the independent broker.
Revealing a host of ideas that would radically transform UK insurance and financial services, Banks said:The FCA should be scrapped, along with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, heralding a new era of self-regulation in professional and financial services.Serious consideration is being given to turning the UK into a no-fault
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
RSA names e-trade vice-president
RSA has appointed Becky Henry as vice-president of e-trade for its UK commercial lines business with immediate effect.
Open GI adds Alps to provider suite
Open GI has partnered with managing general agent Alps, bringing add-on landlord legal and rent protection policies to the platform.
Lloyd & Whyte Group broker buys De Novo Risk Solutions
Direct Corporate Risks has bought Worcestershire-based De Novo Risk Solutions.
Lloyd’s COR jumps up as GWP hits £32.5bn in first half of the year
Lloyd’s has reported an increase in its combined ratio to 92.5% in the first half of 2025 up from 83.7% in the same period last year.
FOI: Almost 19,000 hours logged by FCA in premium finance review
The Financial Conduct Authority logged 18,864 man hours during its review into premium finance for motor and home insurance, with brokers making up 32 of the sample firms, a Freedom of Information request from Insurance Age has revealed.
Profits slip but revenue up at Ageas Retail in 2024
Ageas Retail, the insurer’s wholly owned broking subsidiary with trading names including Ageas Direct and RIAS, saw post-tax profits fall 23% to £5.03m last year.
Davies launches specialist property and casualty wholesale broker
Davies has launched a specialist property and casualty wholesale broker Assurex Global London.
Ex-Aviva and Direct Line CFO Jane Poole joins CFC
Jane Poole will be joining CFC as group chief financial officer this month, the insurance provider has confirmed.