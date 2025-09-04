 Skip to main content
Open GI adds Alps to provider suite

Property to let
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Open GI has partnered with managing general agent Alps, bringing add-on landlord legal and rent protection policies to the platform.

Alps specialises in insurance add-on policies, legal expenses and claims solutions for intermediaries.

The MGA claimed the solutions “arrive at a crucial time for the property market, particularly with the upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill set to reshape landlord-tenant dynamics”.

The collaboration also involves motor legal protection and guaranteed hire vehicle.

Brokers trading through Open GI will benefit from Alps’ claims and legal expertise, delivered via its group law firm, Alps noted.

