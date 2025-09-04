Lloyd & Whyte Group broker buys De Novo Risk Solutions

Direct Corporate Risks has bought Worcestershire-based De Novo Risk Solutions.

DCR was snapped up by Lloyd & Whyte Group in 2021.

A statement on DCR’s website confirms the deal went through in July.

It reported: “We warmly welcome the De Novo team to the DCR family.

“This acquisition brings together two like-minded businesses, both dedicated to client service, specialist knowledge, and strong, trusted