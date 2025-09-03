Profits slip but revenue up at Ageas Retail in 2024

Ageas Retail, the insurer’s wholly owned broking subsidiary with trading names including Ageas Direct and RIAS, saw post-tax profits fall 23% to £5.03m last year.

The decline at the mainly home and motor insurance broker came despite revenue growing 4% year-on-year to £78.41m. This built on a 3.1% rise in 2023.

The latest results, released in a filing at Companies House, showed the rising revenue was more than offset by an increase in operating expenses.

The expense ratio – total expenses (cost of sales and administrative expenses) as a percentage of total revenue – slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 86.1%.

