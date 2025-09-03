Davies launches specialist property and casualty wholesale broker

Davies has launched a specialist property and casualty wholesale broker Assurex Global London.

Part of the Assurex Global group, the broker will deliver services to its more than 100 partner members and independent brokers worldwide.

It claimed the scale and expertise of the network will “fuel the development of bespoke, innovative specialty products and programs with unique coverage features”.

We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of AG London, which, operating with a broad range of support from Davies Broking Services and Davies Broking Europe, will drive additional value for