Aviva prevents £60m in fraudulent claims in the first half of 2025

Aviva’s counter fraud team has stopped over 6,000 fraudulent insurance claims in the first six months of this year, amounting to more than £60m.

This equates to more than £334,000 a day.

The insurer explained that while fraud attempts are increasing, so are the consequences.

Prison sentences resulting from fraudulent insurance claims detected by Aviva in 2025 surpassed a cumulative total of 32 years, both custodial and suspended sentences. That is already nine years higher than the total handed down in all of 2024.

The increase in detected fraud reflects our commitment to protecting honest customers from the physical, emotional and