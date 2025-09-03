Ex-Aviva and Direct Line CFO Jane Poole joins CFC

Jane Poole will be joining CFC as group chief financial officer this month, the insurance provider has confirmed.

Current group CFO Michael Grist, who has served for nearly 16 years, will be stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities later this year, but will remain with the business in an advisory capacity.

Poole, pictured, was most recently CFO of Direct Line Group, leaving when the business was snapped up by Aviva.

She had been with DLG for less than a year after switching across from being CFO for Aviva’s UK and Ireland General Insurance business.

Her earlier career at RSA Insurance Group spanned