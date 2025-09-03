 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

IDEX launches M&A sell side offering for brokers and MGAs

buy-sell-business-generic-1

IDEX Consulting has unveiled its M&A advisory service designed for brokers and MGAs, in a move it claimed would challenge the industry’s current traditional transaction-focused model.

Former Broker Network and Applied Systems Europe CEO Andy Fairchild joined the business to lead its M&A division this April.

Upon being appointed Fairchild told Insurance Age it was time for a “fresh approach” to deal making in the market and teased out the three major elements to IDEX’s offering.

We don’t just broker deals, we’re long-term partners committed to achieving maximum earn-out potential for sellers.

In the latest update IDEX argued it was introducing “thoughtful, long-term methodology

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Simon England
Broking Success: ALA Insurance

Simon England, founder and managing director of ALA Insurance, explains how the broker got through the FCA GAP insurance sales freeze last year, and eyes potential acquisitions.

welcome-6-2016
SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring

Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: