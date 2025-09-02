 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring

welcome-6-2016

Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.

Manwaring joins SRG following senior leadership roles at Price Forbes and Aon, where he was managing director of the real estate practice, leading a team of more than 65 people.

The legal indemnities and rights of light specialism currently sit across both SRG’s UK retail and underwriting pillars. The firm noted this means it supports both clients and brokers with dedicated solutions for real estate development, financing and legal risk mitigation.

This June SRG recruited ex-Lockton and Marsh boss

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Rachel Oliver
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance

Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: