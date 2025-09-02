SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring

Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.

Manwaring joins SRG following senior leadership roles at Price Forbes and Aon, where he was managing director of the real estate practice, leading a team of more than 65 people.

The legal indemnities and rights of light specialism currently sit across both SRG’s UK retail and underwriting pillars. The firm noted this means it supports both clients and brokers with dedicated solutions for real estate development, financing and legal risk mitigation.

