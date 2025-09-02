Liberty adds Cole from Generali as UK broker boss

Liberty Specialty Markets has appointed James Cole as head of client and broker distribution for the UK and MENA, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to the post.

This includes having spent the past decade at Generali GC&C UK. Cole, pictured, joined in 2014 as client and broker relationship officer for its global corporate and commercial UK division targeting the London market with the emphasis on growing Generali’s business with brokers. Most recently he has been head of client and distribution.

Prior to Generali he was a business development manager in London for nine years at Travelers.

