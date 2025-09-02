SME MGA recruits ex-LV managers for launch in South West and Midlands

Acies SME UK, the first managing general agent set up by Acies MGU in 2021, has expanded its SME offering by launching in the South West and the Midlands.

The South West region will be managed by Kevin Wildman, and the Midlands will be led by Natalie Brewster. Both previously worked as regional managers at Liverpool Victoria.

Wildman joined LV in 2011 as branch manager for its Exeter office, then left for Zurich in 2018 as a broker relationship manager.

RelatedNew MGA to target recruitment companies

According to her LinkedIn profile, Brewster was appointed regional sales executive at LV in 2010 before becoming branch manager in 2016. She then moved