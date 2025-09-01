NBS launches enhanced contractors combined product
NBS Underwriting has launched a contractors combined product to provide brokers with a “comprehensive solution that brings essential construction-related covers together in one streamlined policy”.
It has been designed to offer broader protection and greater flexibility, the MGA added.
The product brings together a range of core covers including property damage, theft, all risks cover, liabilities with excess of loss available up to £10m.
We are pleased to launch our new contractors product, which reflects our commitment to providing brokers with the solutions they need for their clients.
It also covers professional indemnity, alongside options such as contract works, plant and tools, and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring
Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.
Liberty adds Cole from Generali as UK broker boss
Liberty Specialty Markets has appointed James Cole as head of client and broker distribution for the UK and MENA, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to the post.
SME MGA recruits ex-LV managers for launch in South West and Midlands
Acies SME UK, the first managing general agent set up by Acies MGU in 2021, has expanded its SME offering by launching in the South West and the Midlands.
Specialist insurer cites ‘consumer duty’ as it sells renewal rights to broker
Hagerty International has purchased the renewal rights of specialist classic car insurer Gilbart-Smith Associates.
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance
Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.
AI-native broker Meshed’s mission is to eradicate the ‘blight’ of underinsurance
Mark Costello, CEO of artificial intelligence insurance broker Meshed, looks to tackle underinsurance by integrating AI with customers’ back offices, and to improve the sector’s reputation through speed, transparency and a flat 10% commission rate.
Allianz launches sustainable commercial property claims initiative
Allianz UK has partnered with Evoque Group, a supplier specialising in zero-to-landfill solutions, to help its commercial property claims team to identify items that can be salvaged, repurposed, or disposed in an environmentally responsible manner.
People Moves: 18 – 22 August 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.