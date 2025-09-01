NBS launches enhanced contractors combined product

NBS Underwriting has launched a contractors combined product to provide brokers with a “comprehensive solution that brings essential construction-related covers together in one streamlined policy”.

It has been designed to offer broader protection and greater flexibility, the MGA added.

The product brings together a range of core covers including property damage, theft, all risks cover, liabilities with excess of loss available up to £10m.

We are pleased to launch our new contractors product, which reflects our commitment to providing brokers with the solutions they need for their clients.

It also covers professional indemnity, alongside options such as contract works, plant and tools, and