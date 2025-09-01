 Skip to main content
Specialist insurer cites ‘consumer duty’ as it sells renewal rights to broker

classic cars
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Hagerty International has purchased the renewal rights of specialist classic car insurer Gilbart-Smith Associates.

Effective today (1 September 2025), the acquisition will see Hagerty become the appointed broker for existing Gilbart-Smith Associates policy renewals.

To ensure a smooth transition Bertie and Emma-Jane Gilbart-Smith will act as consultants for Hagerty over the next twelve months.

We are delighted Hagerty International Limited, with whom we have enjoyed a strong working relationship for some years, have acquired our book of business.

Hagerty added Gilbart-Smith Associates – which has been in

welcome-6-2016
SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring

Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.

Rachel Oliver
Meet the MGA: Moonrock Insurance

Moonrock’s COO Rachel Oliver offers her insights into the specialist drone managing general agent and how it is helping brokers service the growing low altitude economy.

