Specialist insurer cites ‘consumer duty’ as it sells renewal rights to broker

Hagerty International has purchased the renewal rights of specialist classic car insurer Gilbart-Smith Associates.

Effective today (1 September 2025), the acquisition will see Hagerty become the appointed broker for existing Gilbart-Smith Associates policy renewals.

To ensure a smooth transition Bertie and Emma-Jane Gilbart-Smith will act as consultants for Hagerty over the next twelve months.

We are delighted Hagerty International Limited, with whom we have enjoyed a strong working relationship for some years, have acquired our book of business.

Hagerty added Gilbart-Smith Associates – which has been in