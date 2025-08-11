ABI calculates subsidence claims topped £150m in H1

Subsidence-related insurance claims totalled £153m in the first half of 2025, the Association of British Insurers has confirmed.

The trade body calculated that over the first six months of the year, insurers supported almost 9,000 households in recovering from subsidence damage, with the average payout per claim standing at £17,264.

The ABI’s figures follow unusually high spring temperatures, with the Met Office confirming the UK experienced its warmest spring on record this year – with above-average temperatures across all four nations.

A fortnight ago, Ecclesiastical urged property owners to take precautionary steps as