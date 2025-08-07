Allianz UK boosts operating profit as business volume slips in half-year

Allianz UK grew operating profit by 28.4% in the first half of the year to £224.3m from £174.7m in the same period of 2024.

The insurer trimmed its combined operating ratio by 1.7 percentage points to 92.9%.

The improvements came as business volume, measuring the premium received for both insurance and non-insurance operations, fell year-on-year by £20m to £2.28bn.

However, across the provider including Allianz UK, Allianz Commercial, Allianz Partners and Allianz Trade, business volume rose by 2.6% to £3.57bn.

Platform

In a breakdown of the performance, the firm detailed Allianz UK commercial had “success” in the first