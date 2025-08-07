Specialist marine hull MGA becomes fully independent from Arch

Amphitrite Underwriting London, a specialist marine hull managing general agent, has moved to full independence following a buyback of Arch’s minority shareholding.

Founded in 2018, Amphitrite received strategic seed investment and capacity backing from Arch on entering the market in 2019.

Amphitrite explained the milestone marks “a pivotal step” in its evolution.

Arch will remain as a long-term capacity provider, continuing to lead Amphitrite’s marine hull portfolio in the years ahead.

Milestone

Konstantinos Tampakakis, CEO of Amphitrite, said: “This is a significant milestone in our ongoing journey of transformative growth. Full independence will further