Doubling down on sector strategy is maintaining momentum with brokers, says Hiscox’s Musselle

Working with brokers, digital initiatives, product refreshes and brand strength helped Hiscox accelerate UK growth in the first half of the year, according to chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle.

The insurer posted a 6% rise in UK written premiums to $463.4m (£348.6m) building on the 5.8% uplift in the full year of 2024.

RelatedHiscox maintains UK growth momentum at half year Hiscox launches broker extranet

“We’re really pleased with our first half results,” Musselle, pictured, told Insurance Age. “We’ve achieved a really strong performance, and really pleasingly it’s across all of the segments.”

In the results announcement, the provider flagged that art and private client business