Noble Insurance Group to buy Caravanwise

Noble Insurance Group, home to a portfolio of specialist brokers, has signed up to buy camping and leisure market specialist Caravanwise.

The deal follows on from Noble securing a £5m loan from digital bank OakNorth.

Noble Insurance Group was founded in 2019 after a management buy-out of pleasure craft specialist Noble Marine from RSA.

In addition to Noble Marine, it has international marine insurance broker WG Yachts, as well as Yachtline and Yachtmaster.

Its roster of brands now also includes niche markets specialist Graham Sykes, which has a focus on specialist vehicle insurance and cover for event organisers, exhibitors