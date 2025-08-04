Business solutions company buys Lloyd’s broker

Liberty Blume has bought Lloyd’s broker PHL Insurance Brokers in its first strategic M&A transaction.

The buyer was launched last year by multinational telecommunications company Liberty Global to deliver tech-enabled business services across multiple sectors.

Liberty Blume detailed the purchase will strengthen its financial solutions arm including enhancing its consumer, commercial and specialist insurance capabilities and accelerating the development of insurance products.

The new owner listed that PHL has specialisms spanning financial lines, property and casualty insurance classes on both a