SRG completes Dutch and Belgian buy moving into mainland Europe

Specialist Risk Group has completed the purchase of German broker Ecclesia’s businesses in the Netherlands and Belgium marking its formal entry into mainland Europe.

Originally announced in January 2025, the deal sees seven businesses and 700 employees across the two countries join SRG and follows on from it launching into Asia last year.

According to SRG the acquisitions will form “a strong foundation” for its European growth.

In addition Ecclesia has now joined SRG’s investor group, alongside existing shareholders Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and SRG’s management team.

Private equity house Warburg Pincus