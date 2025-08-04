 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

SRG completes Dutch and Belgian buy moving into mainland Europe

deal-completed

Specialist Risk Group has completed the purchase of German broker Ecclesia’s businesses in the Netherlands and Belgium marking its formal entry into mainland Europe.

Originally announced in January 2025, the deal sees seven businesses and 700 employees across the two countries join SRG and follows on from it launching into Asia last year.

According to SRG the acquisitions will form “a strong foundation” for its European growth.

RelatedWarburg Pincus and Temasek complete SRG investment 

In addition Ecclesia has now joined SRG’s investor group, alongside existing shareholders Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and SRG’s management team.

Private equity house Warburg Pincus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: