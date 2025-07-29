PIB tops £500m revenue as losses trimmed in run-up to ending sale talks

PIB Group has posted £514.7m of pro forma group net revenue for 2024, a year it expanded into two countries and made 25 acquisitions before walking away from sales talks in 2025.

The results for 2024, released in a filing at Companies House, showed a 6.7% annual rise in revenue. This was driven by 5% organic growth and bringing in £64.8m through deals.

The revenue breakdown detailed a 7% uplift in the UK and Ireland broker arm to £214.1m with UK advisory remaining the biggest contributor to group Ebitdae.

In the programs division revenue grew 5% to £122.3m with schemes and affinities, Q Underwriting and network Cobra all rising.

European Advisory business was also up (12%