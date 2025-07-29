Property payouts hit £1.6bn in second quarter

Insurers paid out £1.6bn for property insurance claims during the second quarter of the year, research from the Association of British Insurers has shown.

The quarterly total paid to businesses and homeowners was up 7% from £1.5bn in Q1 2025.

In the first three months of the year claims for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions topped £200m for the first time ever at £226m.

The trade body added that adverse weather has continued to drive a significant portion of claims.

Between April and June, insurers paid out £322m for damage caused by storms, heavy rainfall and frozen pipes. Of this, £198m covered damage to people’s homes and