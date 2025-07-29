Ecclesiastical warns of growing subsidence risk

Ecclesiastical Insurance has urged property owners to take precautionary steps as the risk of subsidence and wildfires has increased following an extended dry spell.

Subsidence usually happens when the ground loses moisture and shrinks due to prolonged dry spells, causing issues such as cracking on the inside and outside of a property. This is a particular issue in the UK as the geological make-up of the country is clay which is prone to shrinkage as moisture is removed, the insurer explained.

The specialist provider noted that this has been the driest start to a year in England since 1976, compared to Spring 2024 being the wettest in 38 years.

It listed parts