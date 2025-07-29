Home insurance premiums flat in Q2 – ABI

The average price of combined building and contents home insurance was stable in the second quarter of 2025 at £391, according to the Association of British Insurers.

The prices moved by less than 1% when compared with the previous quarter, down £2, and even less year-on-year – a £1 rise.

The ABI’s Property Insurance Premium Tracker analyses 15.5m policies sold a year, and is based on prices paid, rather than quotes.

The average price of buildings-only insurance also barely shifted, dropping £1 on the previous quarter to £321, creeping up £4 compared with the same period in 2024.

The average price of contents-only insurance ticked down marginally both quarter-on