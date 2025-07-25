Mosaic enters digital asset market with cyber and FI coverage

Mosaic Insurance has entered the digital asset market launching a combined cyber and financial institutions crime product, for the “historically underserved sector”.

The modular product suite offers standalone or blended coverage across cyber, technology errors and omissions, and crime. Mosaic noted the cover is tailored to the complex and evolving risks faced by digital asset businesses.

Providing up to £/$/€10m in capacity for cyber and tech, and up to £/$/€5m for crime exposures, the product is underwritten via Mosaic’s worldwide agency network on behalf of its Lloyd’s Syndicate 1609.

A+-rated global carrier partners back the solution, it detailed.

