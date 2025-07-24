Accelerant IPO beats expectations with $724m raise

Accelerant, a major player in the UK managing general agents market, has raised $723.7m (£533.9m) in an IPO in the US, with shares selling for $21, above the expected range of $18–$20.

At the end of June, the risk exchange platform and capacity provider unveiled plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

In mid-July, it revealed there would be 20,276,280 common shares offered by Accelerant and 8,671,088 common shares to be sold by some of its