UK commercial market softening continues at 6% – Marsh

Commercial market rate softening in the UK continued at 6% in the second quarter, according to Marsh, identical to the pace at the start of the year.

The fall in April to June was the sixth quarterly decline in a row. The downturn started at 2% in Q1 2024, picking up speed to 5% in the second half of last year.

The drop has once again outstripped the rate of softening in the global insurance market, where premiums fell 4% overall in the most recent period.

The breakdown showed that in the UK, unlike Q1, pricing in every line reduced.

Cyber

Cyber posted the biggest fall of 11%, a steeper drop than the 8% in January to March.

According to Marsh