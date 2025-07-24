MGA Arkel secures £120m AmTrust capacity

Specialist managing general agent Arkel has secured an increased limit of £120m gross written premium of A-rated capacity with AmTrust over the next three years for non-standard household insurance.

Part of the Atec Group, the MGA specialises in personal lines, residential and commercial products.

The deal takes Arkel’s total annual capacity to £65m GWP.

Having grown to £42m GWP by the end of 2024, the business aims to reach £100m GWP within the next five years.

In September, Arkel gained an additional £25m delegated authority binder with Axis for landlords’ let property. Last month Arkel added landlords let property insurance ‘Premier Let’