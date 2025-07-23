Clear reveals £171m buying bill

Clear’s 12 strong acquisition spree in the year ended 31 October 2024 generated a £170.9m bill, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The cost was settled through £66.7m in cash, £65.2m in deferred consideration and the remainder in shares, the document for Clear Investments (UK) showed.

The combined price tags created a new record, outstripping the £102.4m for 10 purchases in 2023.

In the latest batch snapping up wholesale marine and property specialist Lloyd’s broker Lilley Plummer topped the charts at £75.2m.

Financial year dealsPeter Hoare Insurance Brokers (November 2023)PW White & Partners (December 2023)Porticus Insurance