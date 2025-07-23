Native launches risk collective to lower premiums for crypto and digital assets

Digital assets is the most excluded asset class in insurance however insurers are looking to dip their toes in, and with AI compute alone seeing trillions of dollars invested it makes it the biggest opportunity in insurance today.

That is the view of Ben Davis, co-founder and CEO of Native, a specialist crypto and digital asset broker, as the business launches a Risk Collective to lower premiums.

The business claimed that the Native Risk Collective is the first initiative of its kind to directly link vetted cybersecurity and risk mitigation technologies – such as smart contract audits, on-chain threat prevention, and disaster recovery – to improve insurance terms.

The Collective means customers get access to more