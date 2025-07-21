Verlingue signs multi-year partnership with MGA Alps

Managing general agent Alps has extended its decade long partnership with Verlingue Insurance Brokers with a new multi-year deal.

The Top 100 Broker’s commercial clients will continue to benefit from Alps’s full suite of add-on insurance products, including its flagship Alps Complete motor protection.

Clients will also have access to legal and claims services designed for the needs of intermediaries.

It noted a key part of the partnership is the integration of Alps’s proprietary claims platform with Verlingue’s systems via a customised API.

