Insurance revenue at Moneysupermarket slips 2% at half-year

Moneysupermarket’s insurance revenue dropped 2% to £117.7m in the first six-months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The aggregator detailed the drop was driven by car premiums falling 9% whereas home insurance premiums had stayed in growth, up 4%.

Tackling the “headwinds” in car it noted that the 2024 H1 results had been buoyed by insurance premiums surging.

