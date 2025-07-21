Insurance revenue at Moneysupermarket slips 2% at half-year
Moneysupermarket’s insurance revenue dropped 2% to £117.7m in the first six-months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
The aggregator detailed the drop was driven by car premiums falling 9% whereas home insurance premiums had stayed in growth, up 4%.
Tackling the "headwinds" in car it noted that the 2024 H1 results had been buoyed by insurance premiums surging.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, research by Confused/WTW showed comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 3% in the second quarter, maintaining the downward trajectory of previous
