Biba’s Trudgill on advertising cut through and ‘huge groundswell’ of support

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s first national advertising campaign to promote insurance brokers to SMEs has led to an increase in firms saying they would use a broker and raised the name recognition of the trade body, initial data has indicated.

CEO Graeme Trudgill revealed the campaign at Biba’s Conference in Manchester this May, delivering on a promise he had made in his inaugural opening address as CEO the year before. He detailed in his 2025 keynote speech that the aim was to reach 33 million people in two months.

The campaign was “something that in my living memory has never been done before in the UK”, he told delegates.

