People Moves: 14 – 18 July 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Consilium, Globe Underwriting, Clyde & Co, Tesco and Jensten.

Peter Coleman joins Consilium

Consilium has hired Peter Coleman to its senior leadership team.

Coleman joins following the completion of his notice period at Guy Carpenter Facultative, where he has spent the past six years, latterly as managing director and global head of placement.

Prior to that he held senior positions at Agora Syndicate and Ironshore.

Consilium noted Coleman will play a pivotal role in supporting the business