Aviva’s rising stars programme sees cohort promotions

Poppy Keys, construction commercial broker executive at ABA Insurance Commercial, has implemented a number of changes following Aviva’s rising stars programme, as five of its participants gain promotions.

Insurance Age revealed in December that Aviva had launched the offering targeting “rising stars” in insurance broking, designed to help brokers develop and retain young talent. The first class started in October and ran through to July this year.

Its 80 applicants were whittled down to 15 individuals after a “rigorous selection process”.

Keys was nominated by her mentor Josh Samrai, company director at ABA, and the programme has been “very insightful”, Keys claimed.

“I think we all have learned and