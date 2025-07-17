Insurers backing Biba’s disclosure guidance – Trudgill

Every insurer partner has responded positively to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s good practice guide on a clearer approach to disclosure, CEO Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age as the trade body delivered on its commitment to meet each provider and push for change.

The guide seeks to reduce misunderstandings over what should have been disclosed – particularly around CCJs and bankruptcies – when cover was taken out and tackle imprecise questions leading to claims being repudiated or reduced.

Five insurers, including Ecclesiastical, have already said they will look to make wording changes with the remainder promising to liaise with underwriting teams and seek progress, Trudgill revealed.

Biba launched the cross-industry guidance at its conference in May