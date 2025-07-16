Consilium launches first casualty binder and hires from Dual

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a casualty binder for its UK division, Consilium Risk Solutions, with the exclusive broker facility backed by A-rated delegated authority capacity.

Consilium Risk Solutions’ first casualty binder is aimed at low and medium risk contractors such as those working at height, depth or high heat exposure.

Consilium, part of Aventum Group, explained it strips out common restrictions and has replaced them with a range of “responsive extensions” including efficacy, goods on hook, rip and tear and defective workmanship.

Claims service in this sector of the market is notoriously poor. Our in-house claims team will inject much needed service to the